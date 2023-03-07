Previous
Can you see the little people walking up the hill in the foreground?! by anitaw
Can you see the little people walking up the hill in the foreground?!

7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Anita W

@anitaw
winghong_ho
Lovely capture of the scene in b&w. The people can be seen but have to look very closely.
March 7th, 2023  
