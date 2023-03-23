Previous
Mum and Dad's 60th Wedding Anniversary by anitaw
Mum and Dad's 60th Wedding Anniversary

They received a signed card from King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla! It was a lovely surprise as they didn't know it was coming. Special day!
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Anita W

@anitaw
kali ace
my parents will have their 60th next year, i wonder if they will get a card!
March 24th, 2023  
