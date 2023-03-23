Sign up
Photo 492
Mum and Dad's 60th Wedding Anniversary
They received a signed card from King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla! It was a lovely surprise as they didn't know it was coming. Special day!
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
1
0
Anita W
@anitaw
492
photos
34
followers
17
following
134% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
kali
ace
my parents will have their 60th next year, i wonder if they will get a card!
March 24th, 2023
