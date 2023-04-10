Previous
Pear tree in a droplet of rain by anitaw
Still on my pear tree one month one subject April challenge. This time its image is caught in a rain drop hanging from one of the branches.
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Anita W

@anitaw
