Back to back mating by anitaw
Photo 585

Back to back mating

On holiday in Greece I enjoyed spotting lots of insects I haven't seen in the UK before. This is one of the joys photography has brought me - noticing the little things.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Anita W

@anitaw
160% complete

Dawn ace
Wow a wonderful macro Anita
June 26th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Amazing.
June 26th, 2023  
Milanie ace
What a super close-up
June 26th, 2023  
