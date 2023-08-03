Previous
A drop of sunshine in the garden by anitaw
Photo 625

A drop of sunshine in the garden

We seem to have had thick cloud and overcast days this last month, so the warmth of this yellow flower is always welcome!
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Anita W

@anitaw
171% complete

