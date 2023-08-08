Previous
Wembley Stadium by anitaw
Wembley Stadium

I know the new rebuilt stadium is much more functional and modern etc etc but I do still miss the sight of the old iconic stadium that used to stand here
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Anita W

@anitaw
