Mint Moth by anncooke76
123 / 365

Mint Moth

The teeny tiny mint moth settled on some lemon balm
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Ann Cooke

@anncooke76
I like trying different subjects and styles but I particularly love plants, animals and the natural world. I enjoy seeing what others do with their...
33% complete

Photo Details

Junan Heath ace
Beautiful!
May 2nd, 2024  
