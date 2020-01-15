Previous
Next
An old Bridal rug - Morsiusryijy at Design Museum by annelis
Photo 2006

An old Bridal rug - Morsiusryijy at Design Museum

An old Finnish rug made by a bride before marriage at Design Museum
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Anneli Salo

@annelis
I live in Kerava and worked in Helsinki in Finland. I used train and metro when travelling to work and back home. I retired from...
549% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margo ace
Lovely design
February 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise