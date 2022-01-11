Sign up
Photo 2067
Snow and clouds in Jaakkola
Evening in Jaakkola: snow and clouds
11th January 2022
11th Jan 22
Anneli Salo
@annelis
I live in Kerava and worked in Helsinki in Finland. I used train and metro when travelling to work and back home. I retired from...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ONEPLUS A6003
Taken
11th January 2022 5:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
clouds
,
evening
,
kerava
,
jaakkola
