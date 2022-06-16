Previous
Next
Carin Nilsson´s villa by annelis
Photo 2084

Carin Nilsson´s villa

Sculptor and painter Carin Nilsson´s villa in The Old Linköping, Sweden
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Anneli Salo

@annelis
I live in Kerava and worked in Helsinki in Finland. I used train and metro when travelling to work and back home. I retired from...
570% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise