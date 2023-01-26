Previous
Willow brain or Amber jelly roll (Exidia recisa) (Pajuhytykkä) by annelis
Willow brain or Amber jelly roll (Exidia recisa) (Pajuhytykkä)

Last autumn was so dry that I saw no Willow brains at all. Very few mushrooms could be found in Kerava. Willow brains came after it had been raining for two weeks after Christmas.
Anneli Salo

