Swainson's Thrush

This rather bland migrant is identified by its buffy spectacles. They stick close to the forest floor while passing through.
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Milanie ace
I've seen pictures in books of him that aren't this clear! Great shot, Anne.
May 20th, 2020  
Anne Pancella ace
@milaniet Thank you!
May 20th, 2020  
