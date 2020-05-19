Sign up
Photo 1348
Swainson's Thrush
This rather bland migrant is identified by its buffy spectacles. They stick close to the forest floor while passing through.
19th May 2020
19th May 20
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
18th May 2020 1:52pm
Tags
bird
Milanie
ace
I've seen pictures in books of him that aren't this clear! Great shot, Anne.
May 20th, 2020
Anne Pancella
ace
@milaniet
Thank you!
May 20th, 2020
