Previous
Next
Indian Pipe by annepann
Photo 1426

Indian Pipe

Been searching for Indian Pipe/Ghost Plant in some woods where I saw it last summer and found a few small plants. It's a parasitic plant that doesn't photosynthesize.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Anne Pancella

ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
390% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhylM-S ace
Very cool and interesting find.
August 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise