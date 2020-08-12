Sign up
Photo 1426
Indian Pipe
Been searching for Indian Pipe/Ghost Plant in some woods where I saw it last summer and found a few small plants. It's a parasitic plant that doesn't photosynthesize.
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Tags
wildflower
PhylM-S
ace
Very cool and interesting find.
August 13th, 2020
