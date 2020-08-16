Sign up
Photo 1430
Dragonfly egg laying
The female common whitetail hovers and drops her abdomen into the water about once per second to deposit her eggs into the vegetation.
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
1430
1423
1424
1425
1426
1427
1428
1429
1430
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
15th August 2020 3:35pm
Tags
dragonfly
