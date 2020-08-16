Previous
Dragonfly egg laying
Dragonfly egg laying

The female common whitetail hovers and drops her abdomen into the water about once per second to deposit her eggs into the vegetation.
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

Anne Pancella

