Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1433
Seed Stealer
This female American Goldfinch spent time in my garden today pulling petals off of zinnias to get to the seeds that were attached. You can see the seed in its mouth.
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
1433
photos
50
followers
62
following
392% complete
View this month »
1426
1427
1428
1429
1430
1431
1432
1433
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
17th August 2020 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
Lunch !
August 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close