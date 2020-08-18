Previous
Seed Stealer by annepann
Photo 1433

Seed Stealer

This female American Goldfinch spent time in my garden today pulling petals off of zinnias to get to the seeds that were attached. You can see the seed in its mouth.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Shirley (mjmaven) ace
Lunch !
August 18th, 2020  
