Photo 1443
Spotted Touch-Me-Not
This wetland plant is also known as orange jewelweed. I love its dangling tube flowers, and so do the bees and hummingbirds.
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Tags
wildflower
