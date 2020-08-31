Previous
Next
American Goldfinch by annepann
Photo 1445

American Goldfinch

Taken from the car
31st August 2020 31st Aug 20

Anne Pancella

ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
395% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a great setting to find him - beautifully focused as always.
August 30th, 2020  
Steve Jacob ace
Gorgeous
August 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise