Sassafras turning yellow by annepann
Photo 1471

Sassafras turning yellow

The small Sassafras trees have started turning yellow and also added color to the woods today. Their leaves can either be oval, three-lobed, or mitten-shaped - you can see all three on this plant. They smell heavenly when crushed.
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

Anne Pancella

bkb in the city
Very nice
September 28th, 2020  
