Photo 1471
Sassafras turning yellow
The small Sassafras trees have started turning yellow and also added color to the woods today. Their leaves can either be oval, three-lobed, or mitten-shaped - you can see all three on this plant. They smell heavenly when crushed.
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th September 2020 3:25am
tree
bkb in the city
Very nice
September 28th, 2020
