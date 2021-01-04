Previous
Next
American Tree Sparrow by annepann
Photo 1541

American Tree Sparrow

One of our winter birds
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Anne Pancella

ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
422% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John ace
Very nice, and the setting is just right for the sparrow’s coloring.
January 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise