Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1541
American Tree Sparrow
One of our winter birds
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
1541
photos
59
followers
66
following
422% complete
View this month »
1534
1535
1536
1537
1538
1539
1540
1541
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
4th January 2021 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John
ace
Very nice, and the setting is just right for the sparrow’s coloring.
January 5th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close