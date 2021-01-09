Previous
Black-capped Chickadee by annepann
Black-capped Chickadee

We had some welcome sun today. Had to crop this tight to get most of the blurry branches out of the way.
Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Corinne C ace
Cute bird beautifully captured.
January 10th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Gorgeous - wonderful feather detail - looks so nice against the blue sky
January 10th, 2021  
