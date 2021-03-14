Previous
Northern Pintail by annepann
Photo 1566

Northern Pintail

I only see a few of these per year during migration. This one was alone with some gadwall. Hope he finds a mate.
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
