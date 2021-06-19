Previous
Widow Skimmer by annepann
Photo 1631

Widow Skimmer

I haven't seen many dragonflies so far this summer....until today. They were everywhere at the fish hatchery ponds.
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

Anne Pancella

@annepann
Anne Pancella
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Superb macro!
June 20th, 2021  
