Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1672
Cardinal Flower
Found some cardinal flower growing by a pond. It really is this color. This native wildflower only has one pollinator - hummingbirds - so it doesn't spread very quickly. And it only grows where its roots stay wet.
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
1672
photos
63
followers
54
following
458% complete
View this month »
1665
1666
1667
1668
1669
1670
1671
1672
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
17th August 2021 7:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildflower
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close