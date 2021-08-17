Previous
Cardinal Flower by annepann
Photo 1672

Cardinal Flower

Found some cardinal flower growing by a pond. It really is this color. This native wildflower only has one pollinator - hummingbirds - so it doesn't spread very quickly. And it only grows where its roots stay wet.
Anne Pancella

