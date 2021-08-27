Previous
Next
Mississippi River Lock and Dam by annepann
Photo 1675

Mississippi River Lock and Dam

at Dubuque, Iowa. You can see a triple-wide barge that has just gone through (heading north) in the bottom left. Taken at dusk from a park on the bluff. The hills on the far side are Illinois.
27th August 2021 27th Aug 21

Anne Pancella

ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
459% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise