Photo 1697
Captive Red-tailed Hawk
This bird was injured so lives at the bird sanctuary. It's our most common hawk species. The worker was taking it to get weighed. Look how big it is!
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
1690
1691
1692
1693
1694
1695
1696
1697
365
DSC-RX10M4
20th November 2021 3:39pm
Tags
bird
