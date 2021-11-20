Previous
Captive Red-tailed Hawk by annepann
Captive Red-tailed Hawk

This bird was injured so lives at the bird sanctuary. It's our most common hawk species. The worker was taking it to get weighed. Look how big it is!
Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
