Late winter snow by annepann
Late winter snow

The winter drags on here. No inspiration lately to go out and take pictures. Just popping in to say hello and show the flag. What a dismal era we are living in.
26th March 2022

Anne Pancella

Corinne C ace
It's a beautiful path, looking magical with the snow
March 26th, 2022  
