Bird 13 Crimson Rosella by annied
Photo 1568

Bird 13 Crimson Rosella

My theme for October is the birds I have photographed while out and about.
The crimson rosella (Platycercus elegans) is a parrot native to eastern and south eastern Australia. They have vivid colours, musical calls and are tolerant of humans.

Govetts Leap July 2023
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this gorgeous bird, such beautiful colours.
October 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
Wow! Gorgeous bird!
October 21st, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
This is such a great theme - beautiful bird
October 21st, 2023  
Merrelyn ace
They are such beautiful birds. The red and blue combo is glorious.
October 21st, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely capture of such beautiful bird.
October 21st, 2023  
