Photo 1568
Bird 13 Crimson Rosella
My theme for October is the birds I have photographed while out and about.
The crimson rosella (Platycercus elegans) is a parrot native to eastern and south eastern Australia. They have vivid colours, musical calls and are tolerant of humans.
Govetts Leap July 2023
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
5
1
Annie D
ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
Tags
anniedbirds
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this gorgeous bird, such beautiful colours.
October 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
Wow! Gorgeous bird!
October 21st, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This is such a great theme - beautiful bird
October 21st, 2023
Merrelyn
ace
They are such beautiful birds. The red and blue combo is glorious.
October 21st, 2023
winghong_ho
Lovely capture of such beautiful bird.
October 21st, 2023
