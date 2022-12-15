Previous
Interesting camera features. by antlamb
Interesting camera features.

I was exploring editing this shot of a succulent in the kitchen, when a white light started moving around the edge of the leaves on the screen. Pretty cool feature yet to be investigated.
15th December 2022

Antonia Lamb

