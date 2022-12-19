Previous
Next project is wildly colourful. by antlamb
8 / 365

Next project is wildly colourful.

Sadly it’s my turn for COVID. The timing is woeful, but I’m proud and grateful that I have not had it until now! End of year celebrations will have to be new year ones…
19th December 2022

Antonia Lamb

@antlamb
