Previous
Street Mosaic. by antlamb
201 / 365

Street Mosaic.

I continually wonder that so much can be conveyed with just a few squares and few colours.
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Antonia Lamb

@antlamb
I was introduced to Project 365 studying a photography unit at university and saved the project until the end of the year. I enjoy getting...
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise