Sea Hare Eggs. by antlamb
205 / 365

Sea Hare Eggs.

Washed up after large seas, these spaghetti like egg sacks are from marine molluscs.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Antonia Lamb

@antlamb
I was introduced to Project 365 studying a photography unit at university and saved the project until the end of the year. I enjoy getting...
56% complete

View this month »

