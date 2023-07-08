Previous
Bird series puzzles by antlamb
208 / 365

Bird series puzzles

The blocks of colour and recognisable shapes make these fast puzzles to do. Great for those small gaps in busyness.
8th July 2023

Antonia Lamb

@antlamb
I was introduced to Project 365 studying a photography unit at university and saved the project until the end of the year. I enjoy getting...
64% complete



