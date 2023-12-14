Previous
Next
The Stuff of Life. by antlamb
Photo 367

The Stuff of Life.

Tiny but formidable.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Antonia Lamb

@antlamb
I was introduced to Project 365 studying a photography unit at university and saved the project until the end of the year. I enjoy getting...
100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Cool
December 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise