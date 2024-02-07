Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
36 / 365
St John's Garden, Manchester
Just a stone's throw from the hustle and bustle of the city, this garden is an oasis of peace. The space was previously occupied by St John's Church and graveyard. It is said to have over 22,000 bodies buried underneath.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Anthony McGowan
@antmcg69
36
photos
9
followers
16
following
9% complete
View this month »
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A715F
Taken
7th February 2024 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close