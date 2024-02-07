Previous
St John's Garden, Manchester by antmcg69
36 / 365

St John's Garden, Manchester

Just a stone's throw from the hustle and bustle of the city, this garden is an oasis of peace. The space was previously occupied by St John's Church and graveyard. It is said to have over 22,000 bodies buried underneath.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Anthony McGowan

@antmcg69
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise