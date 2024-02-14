Previous
Angel Meadows, Manchester by antmcg69
43 / 365

Angel Meadows, Manchester

This area just north of the city centre has a dark history. It is the site of what has been described as 'Victorian Britains most savage slum' and a "hell on earth'. Now it's surrounded by swanky flats and the brand new Co-operative Group HQ.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Anthony McGowan

@antmcg69
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chrissie
Unrecognisable.
February 14th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I'm shuddering wondering how they 'moved the previous people on'
:(
February 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise