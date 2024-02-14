Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
43 / 365
Angel Meadows, Manchester
This area just north of the city centre has a dark history. It is the site of what has been described as 'Victorian Britains most savage slum' and a "hell on earth'. Now it's surrounded by swanky flats and the brand new Co-operative Group HQ.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Anthony McGowan
@antmcg69
43
photos
10
followers
17
following
11% complete
View this month »
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A715F
Taken
14th February 2024 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Chrissie
Unrecognisable.
February 14th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I'm shuddering wondering how they 'moved the previous people on'
:(
February 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
:(