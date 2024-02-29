Previous
Deansgate Mews by antmcg69
52 / 365

Deansgate Mews

These stairs in Manchester, lead to a little hidden urban oasis, home to bars, restaurant and a music studio.
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Anthony McGowan

@antmcg69
