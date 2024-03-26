Sign up
70 / 365
Didsbury Gates, Manchester
Originally built as a workhouse around 1800, then became Withington Hospital, now this area of Didsbury is a mix of new and converted homes.
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
Anthony McGowan
@antmcg69
Bill Davidson
Interesting changing history. Nice shot.
March 27th, 2024
