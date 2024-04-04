Previous
Hat-trick Hero by antmcg69
77 / 365

Hat-trick Hero

Stockport loves to celebrate it's local sporting heroes. The guy on the left is legendary Uruguayan Stockport County manager Danny Begera
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

Anthony McGowan

@antmcg69
21% complete

Bill Davidson
What a great mural.
April 4th, 2024  
Babs ace
Interesting street art.
April 4th, 2024  
