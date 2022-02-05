Sign up
115 / 365
A man with roots
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
2
1
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is already a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a...
115
photos
34
followers
56
following
31% complete
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Taken
6th February 2022 3:50pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
roots
,
man
,
ant-s
moni kozi
ace
This is creepy. Is it a dressed up man? Or a statue?
February 6th, 2022
Chris Cook
ace
That is either a very intricate costume or mind blowing photoshop work
February 6th, 2022
365 Project
