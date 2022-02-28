Sign up
138 / 365
Who watches Who ?
A relatively frequent type of lizard in southern Europe, which does not cause any problems for humans. Easy to see on hot days, they love to go out to the "solarium".
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is already a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Taken
25th February 2022 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lizard
,
hot day
,
ant-s
