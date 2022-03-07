Sign up
145 / 365
Flamingo
In the last 5 years the number of Flamingos that nest in Portugal has increased a lot. This photo was taken in the Óbidos lagoon in the central coastal zone.
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is already a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a...
151
photos
36
followers
58
following
Tags
water
,
bird
,
flaming
,
portugal
,
obidos
,
ant-s
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
March 6th, 2022
