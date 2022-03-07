Previous
Flamingo by antonios
145 / 365

Flamingo

In the last 5 years the number of Flamingos that nest in Portugal has increased a lot. This photo was taken in the Óbidos lagoon in the central coastal zone.
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

Antonio-S

@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is already a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a...
Mags ace
Beautiful capture!
March 6th, 2022  
