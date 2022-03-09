Previous
Perfect landscapes for a caravan by antonios
147 / 365

Perfect landscapes for a caravan

A small part of Óbidos lagoon.
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is already a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Love the reeds in the water. They look like they're swaying in the breeze.
March 8th, 2022  
Antonio-S ace
@marlboromaam Hi Mags, the reeds were really swaying, because it was a very windy day. In fact, something common in this region.
March 8th, 2022  
