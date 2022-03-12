Who helps the snail?

If we look at the trail left, it looks like he's been going around in circles for a long time.

...

... and I'll leave a note on gastronomy.

In southern Europe and France, these snails are very popular and, especially in summer, they are part of many evenings, accompanied by beer or white wine.

In Portugal they are usually simply cooked with herbs (most common with Oregano).

In France, larger snails are more appreciated.

For many people from other countries it is a strange gastronomic habit, but in fact nothing very different from other strange foods in other countries.