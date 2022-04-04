Sign up
173 / 365
self portrait reflected in abstract
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
205
photos
38
followers
66
following
47% complete
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
171
2
172
3
173
4
174
5
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
24th March 2022 2:25pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
self
portrait
abstract
ant-s
Mags
ace
LOL! I see you. Well done!
April 11th, 2022
