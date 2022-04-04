Previous
Next
self portrait reflected in abstract by antonios
173 / 365

self portrait reflected in abstract

4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
47% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
LOL! I see you. Well done!
April 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise