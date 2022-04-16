Previous
Next
Dam 28m by antonios
185 / 365

Dam 28m

The dam where I often take photographs reached the quota of 28m after many months with little rain and quotas below average for the winter season.
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
50% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise