Rise of a photographer by antonios
224 / 365

Rise of a photographer

What fascinates me about moving street photography is that we only have 2 or 3 seconds for the click, and sometimes it's 99% intuition, there's no time to think.
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Antonio-S

@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Neat shot! I rarely have the opportunity to shoot street photography. Much better than what I could do. =)
May 25th, 2022  
