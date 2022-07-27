Sign up
At 90 you can still play!
When after 2 years of almost "covid imprisonment" elderly people can still play with family members, on a hot day and dip their feet in a pool.
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
Tags
feet
,
play
,
90
,
elderly
,
ant-s
