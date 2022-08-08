Sign up
299 / 365
Is it children's architecture?
I really like contemporary architecture, but it's impossible not to stop in front of a house that looks like it came out of a child's simple imagination.
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
1
0
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
390
photos
47
followers
91
following
81% complete
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
299
60
294
61
295
296
297
298
299
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
8th May 2022 11:23am
Tags
house
,
tradition
,
portugal
,
óbidos
,
ant-s
moni kozi
ace
This is so amazing!
August 9th, 2022
