318 / 365
Beach Street Photo 1
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
365
318
6
1
365
DMC-FZ100
27th August 2022 12:41pm
water
beach
women
ant-s
Mags
ace
Nice candid!
August 28th, 2022
