There are things that cannot be changed... by antonios
334 / 365

There are things that cannot be changed...

I couldn't change the plane's route.
I couldn't change the moon's route.
I couldn't change my location.
I had to be quick so the plane didn't go out of frame.
And..., sorry but today I didn't have time to look for another more interesting photo !!!!
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
91% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

