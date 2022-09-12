Sign up
334 / 365
There are things that cannot be changed...
I couldn't change the plane's route.
I couldn't change the moon's route.
I couldn't change my location.
I had to be quick so the plane didn't go out of frame.
And..., sorry but today I didn't have time to look for another more interesting photo !!!!
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
Tags
sky
,
moon
,
blue
,
plane
,
minimalist
,
ant-s
